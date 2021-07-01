Asset monetisation drive of beleaguered BSNL, MTNL hits roadblock again

The asset monetisation drive of the beleaguered Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) has hit a bump, yet again, as it faces land use change hurdles in some states. It is learnt that the monetisation exercise is not working and the department of telecommunications (DoT) will take a fresh look into it.

Recently, during the review of the tel­e­com sector by the Prime Minister, the is­sue of selling the assets of BSNL and MTNL was also flagged off by the department. The Union government is facing hurdles as far as getting the land use changed for ...