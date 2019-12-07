JUST IN
Asset reconstruction companies banned from buying own group assets

The central bank said ARCs could not buy financial assets from a bank or financial institution which was the sponsor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday prohibited asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) from buying assets on a bilateral basis from its own group or parent bank.

The central bank said ARCs could not buy financial assets from a bank or financial institution which was the sponsor, or “ a lender or a subscriber to the fund, if any, raised by the ARC for its operations”.
