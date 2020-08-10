AstraZeneca Pharma India Q1 net profit declines 13 pc at Rs 18.63 cr

Drug firm India on Monday reported a 13.38 per centdecline in its net profit to Rs 18.63 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.51 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 193.57 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 204.56 crore for the same periodyear ago, it added.

The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21, the filing said.

Shares ofAstraZeneca India were trading at Rs3,381.65per scrip on BSE, up 1.50 per cent over previous close.

