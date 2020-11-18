At 40%, we are growing faster than industry: Sarbvir Singh of Policybazaar

The demand for insurance soared in the first quarter of this year (Q1FY21) as people became increasingly aware of the importance of such products amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says Sarbvir Singh, chief executive officer of Policybazaar.com, an insurance aggregator.

In an interview with Subrata Panda, Singh talks about why the demand has moderated in Q2 and how the growth in the health segment may not be sustainable as the fear of Covid-19 wanes. Edited excerpts: How much growth have you seen in term products in the last two quarters? We saw 30-35 per cent growth in the first half ...