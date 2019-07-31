At 42%, Chinese smartphone majors' India market share reaches highest level

The combined market share of Chinese smartphone majors Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Realme (or HOVXR) attained its highest ever market share in India by cornering 42 per cent of the sales in the just concluded quarter. Releasing these numbers for Q2 2019 on Wednesday, Counterpoint Research attributed those and the continuous ascent of the brands from the neighbouring country to heavy marketing, faster portfolio refresh, high spec devices at aggressive prices and multi-channel presence. "These brands have been aggressively expanding outside China and achieving growth offsetting the saturation in their home market. Their strategies and product portfolios are more aligned to the local needs and preferences, which is one of their key strengths," said Varun Mishra, research analyst at Counterpoint Research.

According to Gartner, Inc. business and IT leaders will have to develop an understanding of new wireless technologies as new trends are emerging which has extended the realm well beyond Wi-Fi. Beyond Wi-Fi and 5G, there are areas such as vehicle-to-everything through which conventional and self-driving cars will communicate with each other as well as with road infrastructure or low-power wide-area networks that provide low-bandwidth connectivity for internet of things applications in a power-efficient way to support things that need a long battery life. “Many areas of wireless innovation will involve immature technologies, such as 5G and millimetre wave, and may require skills that organisations currently don’t possess. EA and technology innovation leaders seeking to drive innovation and technology transformation should identify and pilot innovative and emerging wireless technologies to determine their potential and create an adoption roadmap,” said Nick Jones, distinguished research vice president at Gartner.