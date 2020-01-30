JUST IN
My favourite campaign is 'Three Little Pigs': BBH India's Sarita Raghavan
Business Standard

Ather Energy gets patent for light-weight charging connector for EVs

The connector will have a charging socket mounted on a hand-held unit, which will have an angular grip for ease of use.

BS Reporter 

Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler firm Ather Energy has received patent for an ergonomic, light-weight and compact charging connector to suit small electric vehicles and power banks.

According to the company filing with the patent office, the connector will have a charging socket mounted on a hand-held unit, which will have an angular grip for ease of use. The application was filed in June 2017.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 03:01 IST

