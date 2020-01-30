Ather Energy gets patent for light-weight charging connector for EVs

-
ALSO READ
Ather Energy rides high on electric scooters, may hit sales of 1 mn by 2023
India's electric vehicle journey so far: A story of nudges and trudges
The e-car tipping point
No deadline: Centre allays auto sector's electric vehicle concerns
How Euler Motors is using EVs to power last-mile delivery for large firms
-
According to the company filing with the patent office, the connector will have a charging socket mounted on a hand-held unit, which will have an angular grip for ease of use. The application was filed in June 2017.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU