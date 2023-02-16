Indian electric scooter maker Ather installs over 1000 fast-charging units

said that it has installed more than 1000 fast-charging stations in 80 Indian cities for the electric scooters it manufactures.

The company said it will install more than 2,500 stations, called Ather Grids, by the end of 2023 to expand its business and promote (EVs). The charging network can be used by all electric two- and electric four-wheelers for free until March 2023.

The stations charge EVs up to 80 per cent at 1.5 km/min. The Ather Grid App allows scooter owners to locate and check the availability of the nearest charging stations in real-time.

"We have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network,” said Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, . “We are accelerating our scale-up, and also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, offices and tech-parks.”

The company said Ather Grids are the biggest fast-charging network for electric two-wheeler in the country, with 60 per cent of installations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.



Ather recently also introduced its new initiative- Ather Neighborhood Charging. The charging solution provides access to charging stations in public areas including corporate buildings, tech parks, and residential complexes.





Ather said it registered its best-ever monthly sales delivering 12,419 units in January 2023. Seeing the demand, Ather unveiled its second manufacturing facility in Hosur. Ather has a retail sales network across the country, with a presence in 80 cities with over 100 Experience Centres. The company is looking at a solid expansion roadmap covering tier 1,2 & 3 cities in India, increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023.