JUST IN
Ather Energy may venture into making electric motorcycles: Co-founder
Musk's top-down approach will harm Twitter, says Manish Maheshwari
We see growth fuelled by all our business domains: Brigade Group MD
Vikram-S rocket launch shows what an Indian start-up can do: Skyroot exec
Export opportunities limited right now: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Fed downshift, China easing may cause India to underperform: Raychaudhuri
Will acquire more firms in India, hire thousands: Insight Enterprises CEO
Invest 80%, keep rest of corpus aside for corrections: Mirae's N Surana
Trying to lock in vendors who don't want to buy from China: Biocon CEO & MD
Deal activity has spiked in India despite global issues: Goldman Sachs MDs
You are here: Home » Companies » Q&A
ACC promoter Ambuja Cements releases 50% pledged shares in company
Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players
Business Standard

Ather Energy may venture into making electric motorcycles: Co-founder

'It took us a long time because we started at a time when nobody even believed that electric vehicles would become possible. It was an uphill battle for us'

Topics
Ather Energy | electric motorcycle | Electric vehicles in India

Peerzada Abrar  |  Hosur, Tamil Nadu 

Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy
Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy

Ather Energy, the electric vehicle (EV) scooter brand, may also venture into making electric motorcycles. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) Swapnil Jain said right now the firm is heavily focused on scooters, which is the biggest market.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ather Energy

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 21:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.