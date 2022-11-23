JUST IN
Ather Energy takes on Ola, Okinawa, opens second manufacturing facility
ACC promoter Ambuja Cements releases 50% pledged shares in company
SC dismisses Tata Power's appeal against MERC awarding project to Adani
HDFC twins may merge by April next year, says Chairman Deepak Parekh
Gautam Adani weighs $5 billion fundraise as banks urge deleveraging
Binance to hire 8,000 people by 2023 end, says CEO Changpeng Zhao
Reliance Jio announces availability of True 5G services in Pune: Report
JSW group's renewable energy unit to raise Rs 3,900 crore term loan
Warren Tea to exit plantations, plans expansion of IT and hotel businesses
IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Order rebound could lead to uptick for road infrastructure players
1.8 million shares tendered on day two of Adani's NDTV open offer
Business Standard

Ather Energy takes on Ola, Okinawa, opens second manufacturing facility

Firm is in also in talks with various state govts to set up a third plant, which when completed, is likely to have a capacity of a million units a year

Topics
Ather Energy | Electric Vehicles | Ola

Peerzada Abrar  |  Hosur (Tamil Nadu) 

Ather Energy
“We started at a time when nobody even believed electric vehicles would become possible,” said Swapnil Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer, Ather Energy

Thirteen years ago, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain were trying to launch a hardware start-up in the energy space while they were students at IIT-Madras. But it was hard to build something physical. After graduation, driven by a core interest in the electric drive, Mehta quit his job at Ashok Leyland in 2012 to start work on battery packs--one of the biggest existing shortcomings in electric vehicles. Eventually, realising that the problem isn’t just the battery pack, Mehta and Jain were drawn to the idea of designing and building a completely new EV. The duo started smart electric scooter start-up Ather Energy in 2013. A lot has changed since.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ather Energy

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.