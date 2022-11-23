Ather Energy takes on Ola, Okinawa, opens second manufacturing facility

Thirteen years ago, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain were trying to launch a hardware start-up in the energy space while they were students at IIT-Madras. But it was hard to build something physical. After graduation, driven by a core interest in the electric drive, Mehta quit his job at Ashok Leyland in 2012 to start work on battery packs--one of the biggest existing shortcomings in . Eventually, realising that the problem isn’t just the battery pack, Mehta and Jain were drawn to the idea of designing and building a completely new EV. The duo started smart electric scooter start-up in 2013. A lot has changed since.