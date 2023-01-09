JUST IN
Food brand Whole Truth raises $15mn in series B led by Sequoia Capital
JSW Steel's combined output in Q3 grows 17% to 6.24 MT, says report
CESL invites bids to lease out 3,500 e-vehicles for period of up to 5 years
Toyota Kirloskar Motors restarts booking for Hilux utility vehicle
Tell your client to maintain decorum: HC tells Ashneer Grover's counsel
Healthcare edtech start-up Virohan raised $7 mn from Blume Ventures
Paytm's loan disbursals jump 330 per cent in December, GMV up 38 per cent
Poonawalla gets Patangrao Kadam award, Maha Dy CM hails SII for vaccine
Home-charging of 2-wheeler EVs may keep public charger demand low
Lal PathLabs targets leadership position in west India in 5 years
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
iPhone exports from India doubled to surpass $2.5 billion in April-December
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Athulya Senior Care raises Rs 77 cr from fund managed by Morgan Stanley

Financing one of largest for senior care sector in country, will help firm to expand services

Topics
Fundraising | Morgan Stanley

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley | Photo: Bloomberg

Athulya Senior Care has got Rs 77 crore from a fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, making the deal one of the largest fundraise in the sector.

Athulya will use the money from North Haven India Infrastructure Partners for expansion. The company, which was founded in 2016, offers assisted living, transition care and home healthcare for dependent seniors older than 60. It manages more than 400 assisted living beds at facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru and has cumulatively served over 20,000 seniors.

With the funding, Athulya plans to expand services across South India by having some 2,500 beds and serving 50,000 seniors in the next two years. The company will launch palliative care services. According to the company, India needs 300,000 senior living units and the supply is 20,000 units.

“This strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley is a crucial step for Athulya towards raising the bar on high-quality, accessible care for the elderly. This funding will support our expansion and will help us in coming up with new facilities in multiple cities,” said Karthik Narayan, founder and managing director, Athulya Senior Care.

“The covid pandemic underscored the need for managed senior care in a safe, positive and fulfilling environment. We believe that Athulya will play a leadership role in accelerating the growth of the senior care ecosystem in India,” said Raja Parthasarathy, managing director and co-head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fundraising

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.