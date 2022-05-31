Attero to spend $1 billlion over 5 years on battery recycling plants

-
ALSO READ
Attero to invest Rs 300 crore to ramp up battery recycling capacity
California sitting on $600 mn in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas
India's largest lithium-ion battery plant starts production in Gujarat
Exide to set up Lithium-ion cell plant, signs agreement with China's SVOLT
-
Indian battery recycling company Attero Recycling Pvt is planning to invest $1 billion over five years to build lithium-ion battery recycling plants in Europe, the US and Indonesia as demand for the metal surges amid the global shift to electric cars.
“There’s a tremendous amount of lithium-ion battery waste available for us to recycle,” Attero Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Nitin Gupta said in an interview. By 2030, 2.5 million tons of lithium-ion batteries will reach the end of their life, while currently there’s only the capacity for 0.7 million tons of battery waste to be recycled. “Lithium-ion batteries are becoming ubiquitous because they’re used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles,” he said.
Recycling spent batteries will be crucial for the supply of lithium, whose shortage is threatening the global switch to clean energy through electric vehicles. As lithium supply fails to keep up with demand, the prices of batteries — which make up about 50% of an EV’s cost — are rising sharply. Higher battery costs may make electric cars unaffordable for the masses and for value-conscious markets such as India, which is already lagging major nations like China in making the switch.
With the $1 billion investment, Attero is seeking to recycle over 300,000 metric tons of lithium-ion battery waste annually by 2027, Gupta said. One facility in Poland will begin operating by the fourth quarter of 2022, while a plant in Ohio is expected to be up and running by the third quarter of 2023. A plant in Indonesia should be functional by the first quarter of 2024.
The expansion will help Attero, India’s largest lithium-ion battery recycling company, meet over 15% of the world’s demand for cobalt, lithium, graphite and nickel, Gupta said. Attero recycles all types of old lithium-ion batteries and then exports the output to gigafactories manufacturing battery cells outside of India. Attero mainly extracts critical metals such as cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite and manganese, and its clients in India include Hyundai Motor Co., Tata Motors Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., among others, Gupta said.
Mining those metals, rather than getting them out of second-hand batteries, can cause environmental and social damage, he said, noting that extracting one ton of lithium requires 500,000 gallons of water.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU