AU SFB: Good for now, but challenges mount for the costliest banking stock

With gains of over 28 per cent in a year and Street's confidence on the stock at an all-time high, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has been an outlier among peers. Also, its valuations at 5x FY21 estimated price-to-book make it the most expensive banking stock.

Singapore’s private equity major Temasek, hiking its holding in the bank to 4.8 per cent also enhances its appeal among investors when some of its larger counterparts are scrounging to attract credible names. But, the question is whether there is more leg to AU SFB’s stock rally? Given its relatively smaller base, ...