Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16% in Q2 on strong leasing
Business Standard

Auditor flags Rs 13,110 cr as fraud deals in Srei Equipment Finance

Sum includes transactions amounting to Rs 1,283 cr determined as undervalued; Srei Equipment Finance is currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process

Topics
Srei Equipment Finance | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code | Srei Infrastructure Finance

Ishita Ayan Dutt & Dev Chatterjee  |  Kolkata | Mumbai 

SREI

Fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 13,110 crore have been flagged in Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL), currently undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), by the transaction auditor appointed by the administrator.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 18:24 IST

