Aurobindo Pharma expects generic drug sales to increase in US market

Pharma says it expects to become the second-largest generic entity by prescriptions in America, once it completes the acquisition process involving the dermatology and oral solids business of

The Hyderabad-based company is at fifth place in prescription sales, next to Indian counterpart Lupin, in the

After the acquisition, Aurobindo's market share in the will be 8.6 per cent, higher than Mylan (6.4) and Lupin (5.7) in terms of number of prescriptions dispensed. Teva is top with 14.3 per cent.

signed the deal with in September 2018, for upfront payment of $900 million. The firm is hoping to generate a similar amount of sales from the acquired business in the first 12 months, while adding an additional 3.1 percentage points to the overall market share.

Earlier, it had said it hoped to complete the transaction in the course of 2019. The acquisition is the largest made so far by in any geographical region. Among domestic players it had become the second largest generics pharmaceuticals firm by revenue, with sustained performance in the and Europe. Export contributed 90 per cent of Aurobindo’s total last year.

With the acquisition, Aurobindo gets a big market hold in dermatology, where is present across the generics, branded and over-the-counter market in the US. In all, it will have a diversified portfolio of 300 products, including projects in development.

In 2017-18, its US had for the first time surpassed the $1-billion mark; it crossed $600 mn in the first half of 2018-19. With the Sandoz business, Aurobindo should be having upward of $2 bn in the US in the first 12 months after the transaction is complete.

In 2018, it also made inroads into the European market, with the acquisition in July of Apotex’s business in five countries there. The company also opened Unit X, a new manufacturing line in the Naidupet Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh, primarily designed to meet the export need of its European business.