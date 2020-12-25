Aurobindo Pharma joins hands with Covaxx for coronavirus vaccine

and Covaxx, a US-based company, have entered into an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufacture UB-612, the first Multitope Peptide-based vaccine to fight Covid-19, for India and UNICEF.

According to a release issued by the city-based drug maker, Covaxx is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate. Managing Director, N Govindarajan, said: “We are proud to partner with Covaxx in developing the first-ever synthetic peptide-based vaccine to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.”





Under the signed agreement, has obtained the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and sell the vaccine in India and to UNICEF, as well as non-exclusive rights in other select emerging and developing markets, it said.