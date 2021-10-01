N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director

N Govindarajan, the managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, has submitted his resignation, the pharmaceutical firm said on October 1.

Govindarajan has decided to step down due to "personal reasons", said in a regulatory filing. The board of directors has accepted the resignation. It will come into effect from December 31.

Meanwhile, Aurobindo's board has taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer (COO) for the API vertical. Also, P Yugandhar has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business.