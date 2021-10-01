N Govindarajan steps down as Aurobindo Pharma managing director

-
-
N Govindarajan, the managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, has submitted his resignation, the pharmaceutical firm said on October 1.
Govindarajan has decided to step down due to "personal reasons", Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing. The board of directors has accepted the resignation. It will come into effect from December 31.
Meanwhile, Aurobindo's board has taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer (COO) for the API vertical. Also, P Yugandhar has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business.
