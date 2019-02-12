Aurobindo Pharma: US sales, European biz suggest drivers are in place

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday announced the completion of its acquisition of Apotex’s commercial operations and a few supporting infrastructure in five European countries including Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium. The acquired business is estimated to have annual sales of euro 130 million, according to analysts, and will add to Aurobindo’s prospects in Europe.

The company’s European business has shaped up well over the past few years, largely through turnaround from acquisitions. The region now contributes about a fourth to Aurobindo’s ...