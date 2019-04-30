Aurobindo's strong European, US prospects keeping analysts bullish

The Aurobindo stock is an outlier in the pharma sector where many companies have been faced with regulatory, growth, and other issues. On Tuesday, it hit a 52-week high taking the gains to 15 per cent from February lows.

The company’s performance, led by its US and European operations, is a key reason for Aurobindo figuring among the top pharma picks of most analysts. The company has continued to grow well driven by its large number of filings and niche range of products such as injectables. Thanks to a diversified product basket and limited dependence on any single product, the ...