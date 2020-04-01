Australian competition regulator approves Asahi-AB Inbev deal worth $11 bn

-
Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it will not oppose Asahi Group Holdings Ltd buying Anheuser Busch InBev's
Under the pledge with Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission, Asahi will sell its Stella Artois and Beck's beer brands and Strongbow, Bonamy's and Little Green cider brands.
The ACCC also said it will need to approve future buyer of the beer and cider brands.
