JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Coronavirus impact: SpiceJet to reduce salary of employees by 10-30%
Business Standard

Australian competition regulator approves Asahi-AB Inbev deal worth $11 bn

Under the pledge with Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission, Asahi will sell its Stella Artois and Beck's beer brands and Strongbow, Bonamy's and Little Green cider brands.

Reuters 

mergers
The ACCC also said it will need to approve future buyer of the beer and cider brands.|Photo: Shutterstock

Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it will not oppose Asahi Group Holdings Ltd buying Anheuser Busch InBev's domestic operations for $11 billion, after the Japanese firm agreed to sell some of its beer and cider brands.

Under the pledge with Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission, Asahi will sell its Stella Artois and Beck's beer brands and Strongbow, Bonamy's and Little Green cider brands.

The ACCC also said it will need to approve future buyer of the beer and cider brands.
First Published: Wed, April 01 2020. 07:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU