Auto firm Stellantis makes top-level appointments for Indian region

Stellantis India & Asia Pacific announced key leadership appointments for its operations both within India and the region on Tuesday. The Amsterdam-based Stellantis is a multinational automotive manufacturer, formed in 2021 on the basis of a 50:50 cross-border merger between the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the French PSA Group
The company has appointed Roland Bouchara as CEO & Managing Director for Stellantis in India. Bouchara will be responsible for the Jeep and Citroën national sales companies (NSCs), coupled with the group’s manufacturing operations, the company said in a statement.
Since 2017, Bouchara has led the Citroën India operations in his capacity as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand. This included end-to-end execution of the recent launch of the Citroën brand and its first product in India – the new Citroën C5 Aircross.
He has a strong and diverse experience in international automotive and consulting businesses. Prior to joining Groupe PSA in 2017, Bouchara held several key leadership positions at Renault including, Managing Director UK, Head of Europe NSCs (Germany, UK, Spain & Italy) and SVP Sales & Marketing for Asia Pacific and China.
The company also announced the appointment of Partha Datta as head of Engineering, Design, Research & Development (R&D) operations across the India & Asia Pacific Region. Since 2019, Datta has led FCA India as President and Managing Director, including the successful launch of the new Jeep Compass and locally assembled Jeep Wrangler.
Partha joined FCA in 1999 as an engineer. Over the past 20 years, he has worked in senior leadership positions across international industrial and commercial operations, governance, business development projects, engineering and vehicle integration. During his tenure at FCA, Partha was also the Director of Technical Centres in Chennai and Pune, as well as the Head of Product Engineering in China.
