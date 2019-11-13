Auto slowdown: Component makers, vehicle manufacturers differ on recovery

The automotive sector is split on the extent of the ongoing slowdown and when growth would return. Automobile component makers don’t see any recovery yet. Automobile manufacturers believe the end of poor sales is nearing its end.

Automobile sales have been in persistent decline for almost a year, as a sluggish economy has weighed on sentiment in one of the fastest growing markets of the world in this segment. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales fell around 20 per cent year-on-year in the April to October period, first seven months of this financial year. October was a bit of a ...