Auto slowdown: Component makers, vehicle manufacturers differ on recovery

The automotive sector is split on the extent of the ongoing slowdown and when growth will revive. Component makers don’t see any recovery yet, but manufacturers believe the end of poor sales is nearing its end.

Sales have been in persistent decline for almost a year, as a sluggish economy has weighed on sentiment in one of the fastest growing markets of the world in this segment. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales fell around 20 per cent year-on-year in the April to October period, first seven months of this financial year. October was a bit of a relief due to last year’s ...