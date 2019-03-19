Automakers invest around $491 million in Indian start-ups in 2018

-
ALSO READ
Big auto firms' investments in start-ups jump manifold to $243 mn in 2018
Toyota Kirloskar may invest Rs 1,000 cr to manufacture Maruti Suzuki models
After dull festive season, dealers see revival signs in auto industry
Automobile industry sees 3% decline in December sales on slow dispatches
Droom prepares for Nasdaq listing, charts expansion to Southeast Asia
-
Automobile manufacturers have invested around $491 million in 2018 in Indian automobile industry start-ups, led by Essel Green Mobility's investment of $300 million into Bengaluru-based on-demand AC bus service provider Zipgo, according to market intelligence firm Venture Intelligence.
There were 13 investments during the year. In 2018, Taiwanese two-wheeler manufacturer Kwang Yang Motor, known as Kymco, invested $65 million in Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Twenty Two Motors, while auto major Mahindra and Mahindra invested $40 million in self-drive car company Zoomcar.
Toyota Tsusho Corporation, the trading arm of Toyota Group, invested around $30 million in Droom Technology, the operator of India's largest online automobile marketplace by co-leading Series D fundraising of the company. The firms also concluded a pact on the overseas expansion of the used car and motorcycle marketplace business.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU