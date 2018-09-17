Automation Anywhere plans to raise its headcount to 3,000 by 2019

After joining the ‘unicorn’ league following $250 million of fundraising in July, robotic process automation firm Automation Anywhere (AA) is aggressively looking to expand its geographies. The company also plans to raise its headcount three times to 3,000 by 2019.

The automation firm, which counts technology giants Google, Cisco, and Siemens as its clients, iseyeing around $750 million of funding in the second round. “After the first round of fundraising, we plan to set up offices in Hong Kong, West Asia, Poland, Germany, and in African. Currently, we have ...