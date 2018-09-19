JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SaaS firm Freshworks expands presence to Bengaluru with second India office

Media is a branding opportunity for Bloomberg: Chairman Peter Grauer
Business Standard

Average spend on smartphones in India rises 30% in 2 years: Report

The report found that the engagement level of users with these devices also increased depending on the price of handsets

Romita Majumdar 

Smartphones

The average spend on smartphones in India has risen from Rs 7,700 in 2015 to Rs 9,960 in 2017, according to a Nielsen report on smartphone usage in India called ‘What handsets say about Consumers’. The report found that the engagement level of users with these devices also increased depending on the price of handsets. Entry-level smartphones are priced below Rs 5,000, mid-segment are worth Rs 5,000-15,000 and premium phones are priced between Rs 15,000-25,000, as considered for this study.

Average spend on smartphones in India rises 30% in 2 years: Report


chart

First Published: Wed, September 19 2018. 22:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements