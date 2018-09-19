Average spend on smartphones in India rises 30% in 2 years: Report

-
The average spend on smartphones in India has risen from Rs 7,700 in 2015 to Rs 9,960 in 2017, according to a Nielsen report on smartphone usage in India called ‘What handsets say about Consumers’. The report found that the engagement level of users with these devices also increased depending on the price of handsets. Entry-level smartphones are priced below Rs 5,000, mid-segment are worth Rs 5,000-15,000 and premium phones are priced between Rs 15,000-25,000, as considered for this study.
