Aviation fuel joint venture: RIL's bid spooks oil marketing companies, AAI

The government’s plan to have a joint venture (JV) to sell aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has hit the slow lane, with the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) failing to reach a decision on bringing in Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) as a partner in the venture.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), along with the AAI, have been planning to set up the venture for sharing ATF infrastructure across the country. The OMCs and the AAI are washing their ...