Aviation outlook stays cloudy despite easing of capacity restrictions

Aviation stocks - InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and SpiceJet - gained 4-7% over the week on expectations that easing of capacity restrictions and lifting of lockdown measures could lead to improvement in load factors of the two listed players. The new capacity guidelines were issued earlier this week allowing airlines to operate at 60 per cent capacity as compared to the previous cap of 45 per cent.

Capacity deployment has steadily increased from 33 per cent in May when the lockdown was lifted and this is reflecting in the average daily departures and traffic. Analysts at Centrum ...