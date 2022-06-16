Aviation stocks: SpiceJet tumbles 7%; IndiGo tanks over 5% over ATF rise

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo soars 10% post Q3 nos; analysts upgrade stock, see up to 38% upside
Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
IndiGo soars 10% as CEO eyes 'profitability' after Rs 1,681 cr loss in Q4
IndiGo pilots under scanner for using expletives on radio during flight
-
Shares of aviation firms SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation came under heavy selling on Thursday after ATF prices were raised to a record high.
The stock of SpiceJet tanked 7.05 per cent to settle at Rs 40.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 8.29 per cent to its one-year low of Rs 40.35.
InterGlobe Aviation, parent firm of IndiGo, fell by 5.22 per cent to Rs 1,644.65 apiece. During the day, the stock declined 5.83 per cent to Rs 1,634.
On Thursday, Jet fuel prices were hiked by the steepest-ever 16 per cent to catapult rates to an all-time high in step with hardening international oil rates.
The sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee have left the domestic airlines with no choice but to immediately raise airfares, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, on Thursday.
A minimum 10-15 per cent increase in air fares is required to ensure that the cost of operations are better sustained, Singh said in a statement.
The increase in jet fuel price will raise the operating cost for airlines. ATF makes up to 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU