Avra Laboratories gets regulatory approval for Covid-19 drug Favipiravir

Hyderabad-based Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd said on Monday it has got regulatory approval to manufacture and market Favipiravir API, a drug for treating Covid-19 patients.
The company said the drug is cheaper than alternatives and would be supplied to Cipla for the launch of Ciplenza, the generic version of Favipiravir.
“I am very pleased to be working with Cipla and Dr Yusuf Hamied again with whom I share a five-decade long association and friendship, during which time we collaborated on several projects to produce lifesaving drugs including anti-cancer, anti-HIV/AIDS and several other generic products,” said Dr. A V Rama Rao, chairman of Avra Laboratories.
