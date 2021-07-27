Axio raises $6 mn in Series B2 equity round led by TrueScale Capital

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 schedule, qualification scenarios, team standings
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Euro 2020 round of 16 qualification scenarios for Portugal, Germany, Spain
AdmitKard raises Rs 10 cr in pre-series A round from startup founders
Meddo Health closes pre-series A round at $6 million led by SRI Capital
-
Axio Biosolutions, a Boston and Bengaluru-based medtech company, raised $6 million in a Series B2 equity raise led by TrueScale Capital, with participation from existing investors Omidyar Network India, University of California–Ratan Tata Fund, and Accel.
Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, India (Axio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston-based Advamedica Inc is a developer of hemostatic and advanced wound care products. Sameer Nath, managing partner at TrueScale Capital, will join Axio’s board of directors. Prior to this round, Axio has raised capital from Accel, Chiratae Ventures, University of California–Ratan Tata Fund and Omidyar Network India.
“We are thrilled to welcome TrueScale Capital and look forward to partnering with them in the next phase of our growth journey. We would like to thank all our investors, who believe in the power of MedTech innovation coming out of India and continue to support our vision," said Leo Mavely, founder and CEO, Axio Biosolutions.
Axio’s vision is to deliver disruptive products in the surgical and wound care space globally through its patented biomaterial technology. As the first global wound care brand from India, Mavely said the company has plans to explore new markets and introduce additional products.
Axio has spent close to a decade developing its line of proprietary products for the more than $12 billion hemostat and advanced wound care market. This large perennial healthcare market has seen limited innovation, with developed and emerging markets continuing to use decades-old products.
Axio’s path breaking products are being used in India, Europe and more than 40 other countries. More recently, Axio has received regulatory clearance by the US FDA for Axiostat and the EU CE Mark to market Maxiocel for use in advanced wound care settings. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad is FDA, EU and GMP-certified and a model example of 'Make in India'. With its deep R&D expertise, Axio also works closely with Brigham’s, Harvard Medical School. With this round of funding, Axio has raised over $20 million till date and plans to build out its commercial presence in the US and EU, as well as strengthen its India operations. The company is well positioned to grow in developed markets on the back of its intellectual property, regulatory approvals and clinical data.
“Axio’s innovative products are testament to the unique technology and manufacturing expertise being built out of India for the world. We have been impressed by Axio’s R&D capability along with their capital efficiency in building out an intellectual property-led, world-class MedTech company. As the first investment from our fund, we are delighted to back Leo and the talented team at Axio that has set its sights on capturing global market share,” observed Sameer Nath, managing partner, TrueScale Capital.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU