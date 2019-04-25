Axis Bank back in black; reports Rs 1,505.1 crore net profit in Q4

Private lender on Thursday reported a of Rs 1,505 crore for the March quarter against a net loss of Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was due to a healthy growth in both interest and other income as well as a steep fall in provisions over the previous year quarter.

for the quarter, which is interest earned less interest expended, increased by 21 per cent to Rs 5706 crore from Rs 4730 crore in the previous year’s quarter, the bank said in a filing to the exchanges.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a percentage of gross advances stood at 5.26 per cent as of March 2019, compared to 5.75 per cent as of December 2018, and 6.77 per cent as of March 2018.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 2,711 crore, a steep fall against Rs 7179 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.84 per cent as of March 2019, against 16.57 per cent as of March 2018.

Other income for the quarter ended March grew 26 per cent to Rs Rs 3,526 crore as against Rs 2,789 crore during the same period last year.

The Bank’s advances grew 13 per cent to Rs 4.94 lakh crore as on 31st March 2019. Retail loans grew 19 per cent and accounted for 50 per cent of the Net Advances of the Bank while SME and corporate loans 12 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

The bank’s share of Current account and savings account and retail term deposits in the Total Deposits stood at 81 per cent as on 31st March 2019, it said.

The bank’s stock was trading at Rs 744.45, down by 1.08 per cent on BSE at the time of filing the story.