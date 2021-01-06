Axis Bank, Hyundai partner to offer smart financial solutions digitally

-
Axis Bank on Wednesday announced its partnership with Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) to offer the auto retail financing solutions to its customers through the car makers end-to-end online automotive retail platform 'Click to Buy' (CTB).
The partnership will allow customers to view process and avail auto loan sanction directly on Hyundai's CTB platform, a company statement said.
This solution provides customers with the convenience of acquiring requisite funding for their desired Hyundai car through a 'one-stop-shop' platform catering to all their vehicle purchase needs, the state team added.
Speaking on the partnership, Sumit Bali, President & Head Retail Lending & Payments, Axis Bank said, "In the current pandemic situation, this initiative will ensure that customized finance products are digitally available to all customers, bringing them one step closer to owning their dream car."
Since the launch of 'Click to Buy', the company has received over seven million visitors and have recorded over 47,000 registrations.
--IANS
sn/rt
