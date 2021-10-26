Axis Bank profit jumps 86% to Rs 3,133 crore in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Dramatic improvement in asset quality post June: Amitabh Chaudhry
Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 94% to Rs 2,160 cr; NII up 11%
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
Private lender Axis Bank logged 86 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 3,133 crore in the second quarter ended September 2021, predominantly on robust growth in fee income and sharp fall in provisions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,683 crore in Q2 of FY21.
Net interest income (NII) grew by 8 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7,900 crore in Q2 of FY22 as against Rs 7,326 crore in Q2 of FY21. Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.39 per cent in Q2 of FY22 from 3.58 per cent a year ago.
Growth is coming back in the economy and this should be structurally positive, going forward, bank officials said in media interaction for Q2 of FY22. Fee income was up 17 per cent (on YoY basis) to Rs 3,231 crore in Q2 of FY22 from Rs 2,752 crore a year ago. Its stock closed 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 842.25 per share on the BSE.
The bank’s global deposits rose by 18 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 7,13,400 crore in Q2 of FY22. The share of low-cost deposits, current account and savings account (CASA), in total deposits increased to 42 per cent in September 2021 from 41 per cent a year ago.
Gross advances grew by 10 per cent to Rs 6,21,700 crore in Q2 of FY22. Retail loans grew 16 per cent YoY. Now, 80 per cent of the retail book is secured. Small and medium enterprise (SME) loans grew by 18 per cent and the mid-corporate loan book surged 32 per cent.
Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive, said that the bank continues to focus on SMEs and mid-corporate segments. And, also on the retail side, where it sees better disbursements and growth driven by secured products.
Asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) dipping to 3.53 per cent in September 2021 from 4.18 per cent in September 2020. Net NPAs rose marginally to 1.08 per cent in September 2021 from 0.98 per cent a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio stood at 88 per cent at the end of Q2 of FY22 against 88 per cent at the end of Q2 of FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU