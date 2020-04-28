Axis Bank reports pre-tax loss of Rs 1,878 cr in Q4 on higher provisions

Private sector lender on Tuesday reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 1,878.91 crore in Q4FY20 compared to a pre-tax profit of Rs 2,303 crore in Q4FY19 on account of higher provisions made by the bank for Covid-19. The bank recorded a net loss of Rs 1,388 crore in Q4FY20 compared to a net profit of Rs 1,505 crore in the same period in Q4FY19.

However, the bank reported a 17 per cent increase in its operating profit at Rs 5,851 crore in the March quarter from Rs 5,014.42 crore in the same period last year.

The lender registered a 19 per cent growth in net interest income at Rs 6,808 crore in the quarter ending March 2020 from Rs 5,706 crore in Q4FY19. Other income was up 13 per cent despite a substantial rise in miscellaneous income because components like fee income and trading income which are a part of other income declined. However, fee income fell 3 per cent, while trading income dropped 25 per cent. The net interest margin, a measure of profitability, of the bank stood at 3.55 per cent and at 3.51 per cent for the full year (FY20).

The provisions made by the bank rose sharply by 185 per cent to Rs 7,730 crore in Q4FY20 from Rs 2,711.43 crore in Q4FY19, which includes Rs 3,000 crore provided for Covid-19, thereby taking the overall additional provisions to Rs 5,983 crore. The bank has provided Rs 4,204 in Q4FY20 crore for bad loans compared to Rs 1,714 in the same period last financial year (Q4FY19).

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) of the bank improved to 69 per cent at the end of Q4FY20 compared to 62 per cent in Q4FY19.

The bank has recognized additional slippages of Rs 3,920 crore in Q4FY20 and has provided almost Rs 1,700 crore for the slippages. The slippages reported by the bank in Q4FY20 were much lower than slippages of Rs 6,214 crore reported in Q3FY20.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the bank improved to 4.86 per cent in Q4FY20 compared to 5.26 per cent, while the net NPA improved to 1.56 per cent in Q4FY20 compared to 2.06 per cent.

“The economic and financial impact of Covid-19 will be spread over a much longer period of time. We are concerned and remain cautious and conservative in our approach. We will continue to focus on having adequate liquidity, conserve capital and be prudent in managing risk and even sacrifice growth if required," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO of

The management further said that the impact of Covid-19 impact on credit quality is unknown, but the bank has tested robustness of the underwriting models and is in a fairly comfortable position. It also said that around 12 per cent of the bank's customers have opted for the moratorium, which in value terms is around 25 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at 17.53 per cent as at March 31, 2020 with CET 1 ratio at 13.34 per cent and the bank has no component of the capital maturing in the next 18 months.

The bank's deposit base grew 19 per cent to Rs 6.4 trillion while advances grew 15 per cent to Rs 5.71 trillion. The bank’s loan to deposit ratio stood at 89 per cent and retail loans grew 24 per cent amounting to Rs 3.05 trillion. Retail portfolio for the bank is about 53 per cent of the net advances.