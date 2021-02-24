Irdai approves Axis Entities' stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has given its nod to Axis Entities – Axis Bank and its subsidiaries – for acquiring up to 12 per cent stake in Insurance, thus paving way for Axis Entities to become a joint venture partner in the life insurance company.

According to the transaction, Axis Bank will acquire 9 per cent stake in the life insurance company while and will acquire another 3 per cent in the company in the first leg of the transaction. Furthermore, Axis Entities – & – will have the right to acquire another 7 per cent in the life insurance company, in or more tranches. And, they do intend to acquire more stake in the company in the coming years.

is the holding company of the private sector life insurer Insurance.

Earlier, (MFS) had received an approval from the insurance regulator to swap Mitsui Sumitomo’s (MSI) stake in Insurance with shares of the company, thus consolidating its holding in the life insurance arm.The transaction entailed swapping Mitsui Sumitomo's 20.6 per cent stake in Max Life Insurance with 21.9 per cent stake in MFS, which resulted in MFS holding more than 93 per cent stake in the life insurance company. According to the agreement, MFS was supposed to issue and allot 75.4 million shares, equivalent to 21.87 per cent of the paid-up share capital to Mitsui Sumitomo.

Before share swap, MFS held 72.5 per cent stake in Max Life and MSI owned 25.5 per cent stake in the life insurance firm.

This was an important step in the fructification of the deal struck between MFS and Axis Bank back in April 2020. The deal was revised a few times as regulators (both banking and insurance) had some issues with the transaction. Initially, Axis Bank had intended to buy 29 per cent stake in the life insurance company. But the central bank was not comfortable with the bank holding such a large stake in the insurance company. Hence, they brought it down.

“Since all other regulatory, shareholder and Board approvals are already in place, we will now progress towards swift conclusion of this transaction. We hope we will be able to make quick progress in harnessing the synergies and benefits from this joint venture between Max Life and Axis Entities”, said Mohit Talwar, Managing Director,

Analjit Singh, Chairman of Max Group and Max Financial Services, said, “We have been looking forward to bringing Axis Bank in this construct as a joint venture partner in Max Life. Our long and successful business association with them has demonstrated to us their value across customer insights, distribution expertise and other functional benefits which will be highly useful for the business”.

Max Life Max Life is the fourth largest private life insurer in India. The life insurer has a 2.30 per cent market share in terms of new business premium. So far, upto January 2021, it has collected new business premium to the tune of Rs 4,881.89 crore, up 15 per cent compared to the same period last year.