Axis MF's campaign takes the high ground of being a 'responsible' brand

Whatever is your definition of extreme risk, an encounter with a tiger is quite likely to fit well. But what if there is someone to guide you through the forest with a tested, out-of-the box strategy to keep the beast at bay? Still risky but it might still nudge you enough to step into your jackboots and march through the jungle.

That’s exactly what Bijoy-da, a tourist guide in Axis Mutual Fund (AMF’s)’s new television commercial, is doing. The company hopes the protagonist in its new campaign will embody the message the brand wants to send out — that AMF is ...