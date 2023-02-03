Azad Engineering is India's first supplier of parts for nuclear turbines

Azad Engineering Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based market leader in precision engineering, has been approved as the first Indian company to supply critical rotating parts for nuclear turbines.

The company has delivered its first set of critical parts. These will now be assembled on nuclear turbines manufactured in Belfort, France.

Azad Engineering has signed a long-term supply agreement with (GE) Steam Power for the supply of nuclear turbineparts. This, the company says, opens up a very big supply opportunity.

"We feel very proud and delighted to announce that we are the first and only Indian company to get approved for nuclear parts. We have also signed a long-term agreement with GE Steam Power to manufacture critical rotating parts for nuclear turbines in one of the most stringent environments," said Rakesh Chopdar, who manages Azad Engineering.

"We believe this will propel us further towards our 5-year plan of growing tenfold," he said.

GE Steam Power says it offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services for power plants, helping customers deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower carbon future.

The world is rapidly moving towards generating energy from green and zero-emission clean energy sources. At present, nuclear power is the one of the most cost-effective, clean zero-carbonised electricity sources. It is one of the best alternatives available to coal-based power plants.

Azad Engineering, an end-to-end solution provider, says it expects to deepen its relationship as a preferred partner and continue to enjoy the flagship position with a new facility coming up over the next 18-24 months.