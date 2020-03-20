Azim Premji, an inspiration in business world, a role model in philanthropy

Successful entrepreneurs can invariably see the next wave in business and ride it to make a fortune. But, visionary businessmen not only create wealth, they give back generously to society. Azim H Premji, the founder of Wipro Ltd, is one such rare corporate citizen of India Inc. “Premji is straight as an arrow.

What you see, that you get. It is a pleasure to work with somebody who is so straight forward,” said Sudip Banerjee, who had worked with Wipro from 1983 to 2008. Banerjee was president of the enterprise solutions division at Wipro and a member of its corporate ...