Azim Premji-backed iD Fresh Food forays into US with filter coffee

products of Azim Premji-backed will now be available in leading stores in US cities such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

iD Fresh Food, a ready-to-cook meals company known for and in southern India, is waiting for the Food and Drug Administration clearance to expand in the US.

“There has always been a strong demand for our traditional Indian in the US,” said Musthafa PC, chief executive officer and co-founder of

From September 2018 till March 2019, iD decoction registered sales worth Rs 6 crore in India, the UAE and the US. To tap the coffee industry, iD Fresh had come up with its unique, ready-to-use decoction, just like it did with its products in the nascent idli- market.



Musthafa said iD Fresh had now presence in around 600 stores in the US. The firm aims to reach 5,000 stores in the next six months, clocking in monthly revenues to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

In India, it is expecting to touch Rs 300 crore from its coffee sales by mid-2020, Musthafa said.

While iD expands overseas, the company has launched the filter coffee decoction in the northern Indian cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The firm, which is also funded by Helion Venture Partners, said it was using only natural and premium ingredients.

Its traditional filter coffee decoction is made of single origin coffee and has the right blend of coffee and chicory (80 per cent coffee, 20 per cent chicory), zero sugar, and no preservatives.

The filter coffee comes in the form of ready-to-use liquid (decoction) rather than the conventional powder form available in the market.