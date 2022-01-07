B2B payments fintech Rupifi raises $25 mn from Bessemer, Tiger Global

-
ALSO READ
Indian fintech market poised for multi-fold growth for newer biz models
B2B networking platform Anar raises $6.2 mn in seed funding round
Fintech startup Clear raises $75 mn in funding at valuation of $700-800 mn
Fino Payments not planning to turn into small finance bank 'right now': CEO
The market has become a lot more real of late: PB Fintech's Dahiya, Bansal
-
Rupifi, an embedded finance company that operates in the B2B payments space through its B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and SME-focused Commercial Card products, has raised $25 million in a Series-A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global. A press release issued by the company said existing Investors Quona Capital and Ankur Capital also participated in the round, along with Better Capital.
Founded in 2020 by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh and Jawaid Iqbal, this is Rupifi’s second investment round in nine months, since its Pre-Series A in March 2021.
Currently working with partners across sectors like FMCG, Food, Pharma, Fashion, Electronics, Agriculture and General Merchandise, the firm enables flexible and no-EMI credit for small businesses while its SME focused Commercial Card provides SMEs flexibility to manage expenses without any cost for shorter periods.
The release quoted Anubhav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Rupifi as saying, “With this current investment from Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global, we plan to build further towards our goal of disrupting B2B payments and transactions. Our B2B BNPL is currently operating at some of the category leading B2B marketplaces in India across sectors such as FMCG, Pharma, Fashion, Electronics, Agriculture and Food. Our SME focused Commercial Card provides SMEs flexibility to manage expenses without any cost for shorter periods. With the recent round of funding, we are now moving towards building the complete B2B Checkout Product for Marketplaces and Omni-Channel mobile-first B2B Payments solutions for merchants, distributors and sellers.”
B2B Commerce has seen a wave of digitisation during the past few years with credit becoming an integral part of the B2B Payments ecosystem. Rupifi started with the B2B BNPL Product focusing on the Digital B2B Marketplaces in mid 2020 and has seen significant growth. Despite the subdued economic activity, Rupifi has managed to record 50 per cent MoM growth in disbursals during the past 12 months, covering over 50,000 SMEs. The firm is working with some marquee Marketplaces such as Flipkart Wholesale, Retailio and Fynd among others.
The company claimed in the release that its priority has been to create scalable growth without compromising on portfolio quality, which is why, despite the pandemic-induced uncertainty and disruption, Rupifi’s portfolio continues to be healthy with very low NPA levels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU