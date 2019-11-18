Backed by technology, banks beat economic slowdown by hiring more

Though economic growth has slowed, banks have not reduced hiring. Backed by technology they are expanding the branch network — and adding more to the workforce.

Rajkamal Vempati, head of human resources (HR) at Axis Bank, told Business Standard: “We have hired six times more of employees this financial year (FY) as compared to last year. Going forward, we are expanding our branch network; therefore, we will need more people at different levels, with specific skill sets. We are investing in workforce backed with technology.” Some are using artificial intelligence ...