Bajaj Auto Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 1,214 cr

Two- and three-wheeler maker on Wednesday reported 22% decline in net profit at Rs 1,214 crore for the quarter ending December 2021. The company reported net profit of Rs 1,556 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations marginally rose to Rs 9,022 crore as compared to Rs 8,910 crore in Q3FY21.

"In the domestic motorcycle market, industry recorded a decline of 23% over Q3FY21. In contrast, fared marginally better recording sales of over 469,000 units, a decline of 20%. Market share improved to 19.2% in Q3FY22 as against 18.6% in Q3FY21 and 18.1% in FY21," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip on BSE closed trading 1.5% higher at Rs 3,453.