Bajaj Auto's Q3 net profit declines 22% on weak domestic volumes

A weak demand in the domestic two-wheeler market singed the bottomline of for the December quarter even as exports are expected to reach a record high with normalcy returning to most of the market it serves, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Net profit at the maker of Pulsar and Discover models declined 22 per cent year on year to Rs 1,214 crore from Rs 1,556 crore in the corresponding quarter. Net sales during the three-month period rose marginally to Rs 9,022 crore from Rs 8,910 crore a year ago. A Bloomberg poll of analysts had pegged net profit at Rs 1,327 crore.

During the quarter, Bajaj’s motorcycle sales in the domestic market declined 20 per cent YoY to 471,284 units. Overall exports during the quarter crimped 4 per cent to 658,062 units.

Strong exports volumes and better realisation coupled with price increase taken in the domestic market to offset input costs pressure helped the firm improve the Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation) margin sequentially from 15 per cent in the second quarter to 15.6 per cent in the third quarter. It was 19.8 per cent in the year ago quarter.

“This quarter should be looked at sequentially instead of year on year. Unlike last year Q3 there was no pent up demand this year. Last year there was a positive base effect, this year it’s a negative one. The economics of the two wheeler market is badly affected. The demand environment is still very fragile,” said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, The retail sales at the industry level have declined 11per cent in the December quarter year-on-year. The first half of January is also showing a double digit decline, he said.

“Our performance has improved quarter on year and we have gained market share in the motorcycle market by 1.6 percentage points as per Vahan data. This year we expect to clock 2.5 million units of exports, a 23 per cent increase over the last year. Even in value terms it will be $3.3 billion. Both volume and value will be an all-time high,” said Sharma.

All the cost increases started to hit the industry from the fourth quarter of last fiscal. The increments were not commensurate with increase in the input costs as the demand environment was weak, he said. In quarter three at an overall level, took a price increase of 1 per cent-1.2 per cent in the third quarter. It expects to take a similar quantum in the current quarter.

Company’s operational performance was better than the brokerage’s estimates, said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities. “ reported healthy operational performance despite subdued volumes in Q3FY22. We expect its exports business to witness a healthy growth in FY22E on the back of positive traction in the African market,” said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities. He expects the two wheeler industry to recover gradually going forward in FY23 and estimates Bajaj’s three-wheeler business to bounce back strongly in Q4FY22E and FY23E respectively.

Sharma said even as the pressure from material prices has reduced a bit now compared to what it was six months ago, the uncertainty remains and it would have to be watched carefully.

Touching upon the three wheeler business that has seen recovery albeit on a low base, Sharma said he expects the recovery to continue as the curbs aren’t as stringent as last time. Also, unlike the previous wave, the retail finance support is not withdrawn. In the three months to December, Bajaj sold 52,015 units of the commercial vehicles in the domestic market, an increase of 52 per cent over the corresponding period.

As on December 31, 2021, surplus cash and cash equivalents at the firm stood at Rs 17,883 crore as against Rs 17,526 crore as on September 30, 2021.