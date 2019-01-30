Bajaj Auto third-quarter profit jumps nearly 16%, sales volume surges 26%

JUST IN
Profit rose to Rs 1,102 crore ($154.72 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 952 crore a year earlier

Reuters 

Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj
Indian automaker Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a higher profit on Wednesday, exceeding analysts' expectations, as the company sold more motorcycle units during the quarter.

Profit rose to Rs 1,102 crore ($154.72 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 952 crore a year earlier.

That compared with analysts' average estimate of Rs 1,054 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales volume surged 26 per cent, helping total revenue from operations jump 16 per cent to Rs 7,409 crore, the company said in a statement.
