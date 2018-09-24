Bajaj Auto turns heat on in domestic motorcycle market, unleashes price war

Even as Bajaj Auto's rivals in the motorcycle market maintain that they are unlikely to jump into the price war unleashed by the Pune-based company, analysts believe a sustainable volume and market share gain by Bajaj will force them to toe the line. Bajaj Auto's motorcycle volumes jumped 32 per cent to 1.14 million units in the domestic market in first five months of the ongoing fiscal over a year ago period. Its market share rose to 16.87 per cent from 14.56 per cent in the same period, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Signalling competitive pressures, and Scooter India (HMSI) on 17 September announced a cash-back scheme called Shagun cashback of Rs 1,100 across all its models with the exception of the Activa SG. The scheme is valid till 30 September. Setting a stage for a potential price war, which analysts said is akin to what one saw in 2007, took a price cut in six of its models including the entry level CT100 model, in March. Since the price reduction in CT100, which competes with the and Passion, its monthly volume run rate has increased from 20,000 a month to 75,000 a month.

In an interview with Business Standard earlier this month, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president, sales and marketing at had denied any competitive pressures from Bajaj. The current volume surge one has seen in the motorcycle market has been led by the entry-level 100cc to the 110cc segment where Honda doesn't have a very strong presence. Moreover, scooters which still account for 68 per cent of sales in India. Therefore, Bajaj's move will not have an impact on HMSI, he said. Anybody in the market knows that such a direction is not a sustainable one. It might even give a company some gains for the short-term duration, said Guleria.

Rakesh Sharma, chief commercial officer at said the price correction in some of its models is part of a strategy to focus and sharply target selected segments for driving up its market share. We have made the relevant brands more potent by adding variants, which are cheaper as well as more expensive. This combination should serve our intent of managing the balance between growth and profitability, Sharma said in an email response. Bajaj's price aggression the domestic market comes on back of a volume and market share decline in a year when the broader market touched a record high. In the year that ended in March 2018, Bajaj sold 1.9 million motorcycles a drop of 1.3 per cent over a year ago while its share shrunk to 15.7 per cent from 18 per cent a year ago. The motorcycle market in the same period grew by a brisk 13.7 per cent.

Analysts said Bajaj's move to correct prices can potentially disrupt the market. If the brisk volume gain reported by over the last five months continues for a couple of more months, its rivals will come under pressure, said Mitul Shah, vice president research at Reliance Securities pointing out that eventually volumes matter for a good operating leverage and no one will want to compromise that.

Others agreed. Price aggression by Bajaj after continuous loss in domestic share to sustain dealer viability is likely to impact entry motorcycle equilibrium with Bajaj gaining at the expense of others leading to a decline in segment profitability, wrote analysts Priya Ranjan, Apoorva Patil and Vikrant Gupta from Antique Broking in a 12 September report adding that Bajaj's aggression in Pulsar 150cc price gap correction with peers and positioning it as sports deluxe) will impact HMSI's key brands (Shine and Unicorn) the most which were straddling between core commuter and streets sports segments and were gaining due to lack of alternatives from either Bajaj or Hero, they wrote.

Bajaj's arch-rival Hero MotoCorp isn't ruffled by the pricing action just as yet. In an analyst meet last month, Hero management indicated that it had not responded to Bajaj Auto's price competition in 2007 and will not respond this time as well. The market leader in the two-wheeler segment reiterated its focus on brands to drive volumes as that is the key driver for sustainable market share gains. "They (Bajaj) have laid a honey-trap. At this point, I don't see any one getting into it as they will lose a lot if they do," said a Hero dealer. On its part, Bajaj is firm in its resolve to gain volumes and market share. "We are aiming to continue to better the market share each month and each quarter. We have been crossing the volume of 400,000 units every month and we intend to keep the tempo," said Sharma.