JUST IN
Colgate-Palmolive's India arm beats Q3 earnings estimates on price hikes
Nokia sees improved Q3 profit, higher sales on strong demand for 5G
Paracetamol maker Granules India Q2 net profit jumps 80% to Rs 145 cr
Asian Paints' Q2 net profit rises 33% to Rs 804 cr; revenue up 19%
Stock valuations factor in negatives for ICICI Lombard, say analysts
UltraTech Q2 net profit falls 42% to Rs 756 cr on higher energy costs
IIFL Wealth & Asset Management Q2 PAT rise 23% to Rs 173 cr; revenue up 12%
Major asset management companies report muted results in second quarter
KPIT Technologies Q2 net profit rises 28% to Rs 83 crore; revenue up 17.2%
Telecom gear maker HFCL Q2 profit flat at Rs 84 crore; revenue falls 4.5%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
More companies will have to focus on profitability in future: Nikhil Kamath
Business Standard

Bajaj Finance beats estimates as Q2 net profit surges 88% to Rs 2,781 cr

The gross non-performing asset ratio, a measure of asset quality, eased to 1.17% at the end of September from 2.45% a year earlier

Topics
Bajaj Finance

Reuters 

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates on improved demand for loans and better asset quality.

Demand for credit has remained strong in India despite a series of interest rate hikes by the central bank in its fight against inflation, with both banks and shadow lenders reporting strong lending growth as consumers look to make more purchases.

Consolidated profit rose 88% to Rs 2,781 crore in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 1,481 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Finance said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,680 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income advanced 31%, while new loans booked rose 7%.

The gross non-performing asset ratio, a measure of asset quality, eased to 1.17% at the end of September from 2.45% a year earlier.

The company's assets under management climbed 31% to Rs 2.18 trillion

India had 10,000 shadow banks as of March 2021, latest central bank data shows, with assets of Rs 54 trillion or about one-fourth that of the banking sector.

($1 = 82.6370 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bajaj Finance

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.