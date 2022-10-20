Bajaj Finance beats estimates as Q2 net profit surges 88% to Rs 2,781 cr

Ltd reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates on improved demand for loans and better asset quality.

Demand for credit has remained strong in India despite a series of interest rate hikes by the central bank in its fight against inflation, with both banks and shadow lenders reporting strong lending growth as consumers look to make more purchases.

Consolidated profit rose 88% to Rs 2,781 crore in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from Rs 1,481 crore a year earlier, said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 2,680 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net interest income advanced 31%, while new loans booked rose 7%.

The gross non-performing asset ratio, a measure of asset quality, eased to 1.17% at the end of September from 2.45% a year earlier.

The company's assets under management climbed 31% to Rs 2.18 trillion

India had 10,000 shadow banks as of March 2021, latest central bank data shows, with assets of Rs 54 trillion or about one-fourth that of the banking sector.

($1 = 82.6370 Indian rupees)

