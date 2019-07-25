Bajaj Finserv reports flat net profit growth in Q1; total income rises 40%

— the holding company of Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC), and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC) — on Thursday reported a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in income to Rs 12,272 crore in the June quarter (Q1).

The company’s net profit at Rs 845 crore, however, increased by only 2 per cent year on year as a few one-offs provisioning expenses in BAGIC and BALIC impacted the overall numbers. Bajaj Finserv’s stock shed 3.9 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 6,783 apiece on the BSE.

BAGIC’s underwriting result was negatively impacted by losses from cyclone Fani, which hit India’s east coast during the June quarter. The life and general insurance businesses were also hit by impairment costs on account of default by Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) on a part of its commercial paper dues.

Therefore, while BAGIC and BALIC recorded premium growth of 17 per cent and 35 per cent to Rs 2,843 crore and Rs 1,837 crore, respectively, in Q1, their profits were adversely impacted by provision for impairment on their holdings of DHFL’s fixed income securities.

Consequently, BAGIC’s profit after tax fell by 38.6 per cent to Rs 210 crore as against Rs 291 crore a year ago. The firm recorded an impairment provision of Rs 76 crore representing

60 per cent of the outstanding amount in respect of fixed income investments in Impacted by Fani cyclone, claim ratio

shot up to 72.8 per cent in Q1 versus 65.7 per cent last year. However, combined ratio rose from 90.2 per cent last year to 103.1 per cent in Q1FY20 and solvency ratio as on June 30 stood at 249 per cent, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.