Bajaj Group pledges an additional Rs 200 crore for Covid-19 relief

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Rahul Bajaj steps down as Bajaj Auto chairman; Niraj Bajaj to take charge
Rahul Bajaj resigns as chairman of Bajaj Auto; Niraj Bajaj to take over
-
To fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 200 crore.
The financial support will be used to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges and to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Pune-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday. This contribution is in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the Bajaj Group last year.
"Given the severity of the second wave of the pandemic, we pledge an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards Covid-19 response," Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus, Bajaj Group said in the statement.
Recently, the group aided in the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM (Litre Per Minute) of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment such oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.
"Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life," Bajaj said.
The company said it will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities. The company assured that it will enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for Covid-19 treatment, and raise awareness around Covid-19 appropriate behavior as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU