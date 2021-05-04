Bajaj Group pledges an additional Rs 200 crore for Covid-19 relief

To fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the on Tuesday pledged to donate Rs 200 crore.

The financial support will be used to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges and to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Pune-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday. This contribution is in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the last year.

"Given the severity of the second wave of the pandemic, we pledge an additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards Covid-19 response," Rahul Bajaj, chairman emeritus, said in the statement.

Recently, the group aided in the procurement of 12 oxygen plants to provide more than 5,000 LPM (Litre Per Minute) of oxygen supply to rural and urban hospitals, along with respiratory support equipment such oxygen concentrators, ventilators and BiPaps to help augment their capacity in treating Covid-19 patients.

"Through the last 130 years, Bajaj Group has stood strong with communities, government, and local authorities to make a positive difference to society. In the ongoing fight against Covid-19, we all need to come forward in ways more than ever before, to ensure that all citizens of our country have access to healthcare and other necessities of life," Bajaj said.

The company said it will work with local authorities and NGO partners to further upgrade the rural, peri-urban and urban healthcare facilities. The company assured that it will enhance the availability of oxygen and critical medical supplies for Covid-19 treatment, and raise awareness around Covid-19 appropriate behavior as well as support the vaccination drive for the most vulnerable sections of the society.