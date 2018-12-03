Bajaj Qute may soon have company as carmakers turn focus on quadricycle

The Bajaj Qute, which has been the lone product offering in the quadricycle segment, will soon have company. The government’s notification on the vehicle category and a lack of safe, low-cost transport solution that can plug the last-mile connectivity has prompted automakers to revisit their quadricycle projects.

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the first companies after Bajaj Auto to have showed keen interest in the quadricycle segment, is evaluating the market for its offerings UDO and Atom. Others such as Tata Motors, too, is studying the market for a presence. Indian ...