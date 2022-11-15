Balaji Srinivasan invests unknown sum in blockchain start-up Permissionless

start-up Permissionless has announced angel investor Balaji Srinivasan as its first investor. The former Coinbase CTO recently invested an undisclosed amount in Async, an open-source work ecosystem built by Permissionless.

Roshan Vadassery, founder of Permissionless said that with the new investment, the company plans to scale the number of contributors on the platform and create more integrated productivity tools for borderless and asynchronous work.

“Balaji Srinivasan is an inspiration and a big brother to young entrepreneurs who work on novel solutions to complex problems. We at Permissionless feel nothing but joy to have him place his belief with us in spreading and building public infrastructure to support a real network state one day,” he added.

Permissionless launched Async last week with the aim to gamify productivity. The company currently has 60 employees, with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, New York, and Dubai.

Async also recently raised $250,000 in seed via community support through a token sale.

Founded by Roshan Vadassery, Krunal Ghorpade and Rick Zen in July 2022, Permissionless is involved in building and promoting open-source software infrastructure leveraging & artificial intelligence.